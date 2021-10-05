Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

