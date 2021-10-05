Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $87.40

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,479. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

