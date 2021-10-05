Brokerages Set Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

BIOVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.52. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $28.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $381.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

