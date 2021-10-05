Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $174.45

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.93. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

