Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $229.40

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $235.18 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average is $203.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

