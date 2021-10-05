Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Target Price at €40.55

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.73 ($47.92).

Several research firms recently commented on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

