Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price at $12.82

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 167.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,972. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

