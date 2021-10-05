Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $49.11

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

AMCX stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 234,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 160.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 178,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $5,732,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

