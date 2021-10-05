Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT at $130.00

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.