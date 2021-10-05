Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. ZIX’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. 6,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,813. ZIX has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $418.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 160.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,575 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $5,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 515,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 360,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,489,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

