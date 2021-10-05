Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.68. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

