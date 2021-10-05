Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report $47.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.40 million and the lowest is $47.30 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $33.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $182.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $182.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $239.70 million, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $245.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $14.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.73. 556,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,115. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.89 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,161 shares of company stock valued at $19,337,900 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.