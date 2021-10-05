Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.40. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

BFST opened at $23.87 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $489.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

