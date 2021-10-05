Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $914.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The GEO Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,987 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 98.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 832,618 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

