Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.95. 2,540,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average is $203.52. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $126.80 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

