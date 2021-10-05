Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 64,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,523. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

