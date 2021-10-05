Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.60). Azul posted earnings of ($1.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,643. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

