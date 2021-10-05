Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post $31.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.80 million to $32.71 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $126.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.97 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $173.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

BRMK opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

