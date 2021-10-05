Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Bridgestone stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

