BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.72

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.07. BRF shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 2,411,142 shares.

BRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.