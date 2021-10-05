Brady Co. (BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 29th

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

