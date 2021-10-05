Boston Partners Sells 741,048 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,176,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Aflac were worth $331,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Aflac by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,035,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.