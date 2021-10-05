Boston Partners Has $331.46 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,176,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741,048 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Aflac were worth $331,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

