Boston Partners Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Boston Partners increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.92% of BWX Technologies worth $272,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $435,439 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

