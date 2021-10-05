Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $173,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 243,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,242,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.