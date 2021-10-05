Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,767 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $249,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,576,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.