Boston Partners Acquires 89,776 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Boston Partners increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.77% of Hexcel worth $197,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 41.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hexcel by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

