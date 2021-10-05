BOMB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $316,098.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $316,098.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,001.99 or 1.00107345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00075859 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005846 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.95 or 0.00518438 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,984 coins and its circulating supply is 903,196 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

