Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,209,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $43.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

