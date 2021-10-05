BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,220 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kraton were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraton by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after buying an additional 244,433 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kraton by 118.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 811,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kraton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its stake in Kraton by 77.5% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 216,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 94,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

