BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,009 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $19,645,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

DIN opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Truist increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.