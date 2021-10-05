BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,230,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENIA shares. TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target on the stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

