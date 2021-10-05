BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

ZUMZ opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

