BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 8,894 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist Securities cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of BTAI opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $853.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.06.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

