BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $555,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 70.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $72.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

