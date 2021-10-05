BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

