BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Declares GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BMO UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 96.79 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a market capitalization of £112.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.97.
BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile
