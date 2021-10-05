BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Declares GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMO UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 96.79 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a market capitalization of £112.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.97.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

