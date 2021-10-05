BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of BM Technologies worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter worth $924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

