Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,141 ($14.91) and last traded at GBX 1,147 ($14.99). 767,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 723,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($15.00).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.49.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

