Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $16.91

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.91, but opened at $17.50. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 10,587 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

