Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $237,258.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00106430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.03 or 1.00091334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.68 or 0.06732582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.