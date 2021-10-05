Blair William & Co. IL Sells 15,810 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

