Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,214 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

