Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.34 Million Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.35% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

