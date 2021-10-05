Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.28 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in STERIS by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in STERIS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STE opened at $206.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

