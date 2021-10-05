Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

