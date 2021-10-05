Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $348.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

