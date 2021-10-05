Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 168.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

