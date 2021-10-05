BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

NYSE MYJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 33,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

