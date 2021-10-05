BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.
NYSE MYJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 33,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
