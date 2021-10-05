BlackRock Inc. Has $361.68 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,990,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Federal Signal worth $361,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

